25 Years Later: a look back at the historic blizzard of ‘97

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-five years ago this week, most North Dakotans were stranded by one of the biggest blizzards during the snowiest winter in state history. It was one of those rare weather events that still fascinate meteorologists a quarter-century later.

Unseasonably warm weather to start April 1997 had many North Dakotans thinking that spring had arrived, but a potent springtime blizzard starting on April 4 had other ideas.

A strong area of low pressure formed in Colorado on April 4 and moved up into the Northern Plains over the next two days, strengthening significantly and bringing a lot of moisture to its northwest side. This meant that North Dakota had to deal with multiple days of precipitation and strong winds.

The storm actually started as rain in eastern North Dakota with freezing rain and sleet farther west already triggering some power outages. By the night of April 4 and into April 5, precipitation transitioned to snow with snowfall rates of 1.5″ to 2″ per hour coupled with 50 to 65 mph winds resulting in widespread blizzard conditions.

Power poles fell due to the ice, snow, and strong winds leaving more than 75,000 homes in the dark.

Conditions gradually improved on April 6 and 7 as the system departed, leaving some motorists stranded and residents with a lot to clean up.

Snow totals exceeded 15 inches in many parts of the state with some of the highest totals in southwest North Dakota where two feet fell in Bowman. The snow from this storm brought the season snowfall total in Bismarck to 101.6 inches, which still stands as the record for the most snow in one winter.

Snowfall totals from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard in North Dakota (Courtesy: National Weather Service Bismarck and Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Total damage from this historic blizzard 25 years ago was estimated to be $44.7 million, with 2 fatalities and 16 injuries.

