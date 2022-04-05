Advertisement

25 Years Later: a look back at the historic blizzard of ‘97

By Jacob Morse
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-five years ago this week, most North Dakotans were stranded by one of the biggest blizzards during the snowiest winter in state history. It was one of those rare weather events that still fascinate meteorologists a quarter-century later.

Unseasonably warm weather to start April 1997 had many North Dakotans thinking that spring had arrived, but a potent springtime blizzard starting on April 4 had other ideas.

A strong area of low pressure formed in Colorado on April 4 and moved up into the Northern Plains over the next two days, strengthening significantly and bringing a lot of moisture to its northwest side. This meant that North Dakota had to deal with multiple days of precipitation and strong winds.

Caption

The storm actually started as rain in eastern North Dakota with freezing rain and sleet farther west already triggering some power outages. By the night of April 4 and into April 5, precipitation transitioned to snow with snowfall rates of 1.5″ to 2″ per hour coupled with 50 to 65 mph winds resulting in widespread blizzard conditions.

Power poles fell due to the ice, snow, and strong winds leaving more than 75,000 homes in the dark.

Conditions gradually improved on April 6 and 7 as the system departed, leaving some motorists stranded and residents with a lot to clean up.

Snow totals exceeded 15 inches in many parts of the state with some of the highest totals in southwest North Dakota where two feet fell in Bowman. The snow from this storm brought the season snowfall total in Bismarck to 101.6 inches, which still stands as the record for the most snow in one winter.

Snowfall totals from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard in North Dakota
Snowfall totals from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard in North Dakota(Courtesy: National Weather Service Bismarck and Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Total damage from this historic blizzard 25 years ago was estimated to be $44.7 million, with 2 fatalities and 16 injuries.

Related Content: Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later
Related Content: 25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

Latest News

remembering the blizzard of '97
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later
remembering the blizzard of '97
25 Years Later: a look back at the historic blizzard of ‘97
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later
Surface analysis from 6 AM CST on Friday, April 4th with the area of low pressure circled that...
Blizzard of 1997 Surface Maps