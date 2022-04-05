115 bikes to get fine tuned before GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So far we’ve brought you two stories highlighting the GABR Stars for this year’s Great American Bike Race. There’s another important part of the day that deserves some attention, the bikes.

The Great American Bike Race held at the Bismarck Event Center seems to come together almost as though it’s magic. But behind the scenes, there are so many details to consider. A big one is the safety of the bikes that will be used on the day of the race. Sanford keeps about 115 bikes in storage for use during the race, and they all need maintenance, one at a time.

“The first thing we check is, we basically put them down make sure the seats are tight, the pedals are tight, the bike computers, the cables are concealed, the magnet for the sensor, the feeder on there and then we actually do a test ride with them with the computer to make sure they are calibrated the same,” said Eric Schwingler, a volunteer bike mechanic for GABR.

These bikes have been in storage for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the event to be held virtually. But even during the time out of competition, there was still work to be done on bikes that don’t see action every year.

“Some of them we’ve had in backup and reserve, you know, we don’t need them all for the race because we’ve only had like 95-100 teams every year, the last few years. So, that gave us an opportunity to work on some older bikes, to do some maintenance,” said Jeffery Mattern, another race volunteer.

The most common malfunction is the foot straps wearing out. But when 800-1,000 people are pushing pedals for 20-minute intervals all day, there’s bound to be a little wear and tear. The good news is these are generally an easy fix the volunteers are prepared to deal with the day of. Some more complex issues pop up but are more rare.

“Every once in a while, a chain will break but that’s only happened once or twice in the last decade probably,” Mattern adds.

Many hours of maintenance go into the bikes before the big day. Even the day of, a crew goes over the bikes one last time to ensure the seats, handlebars, flywheel and odometer are all in working condition. The Great American Bike Race will be held on April 30th. If you’re interested in being a rider there is still time to register on their website.

