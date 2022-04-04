Advertisement

Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died

Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos courtesy Pourier family)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The victim in the March 19 shooting at a Rapid City hotel has died of his wounds.

Myron Blaine Pourier, 19, reportedly died Sunday. He was shot in a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel during an argument.

The suspect in that shooting, 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office is now reviewing charges.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Fire
Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire
Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention
Sen. John Hoeven earns the NDGOP nomination
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

Student at BSC
Should you pay back your student loans, invest in a 401(k) or both?
Precipitation statistics for the first half of the water year (October 1 – March 31)....
Drought update halfway through the water year and heading into the growing season
water year so far
Drought update halfway through the water year and heading into the growing season
Maria Skjerseth and Mary Tello-Pool with their "Inside a Snowflake" book
Bismarck grandmother and granddaughter co-author new book, ‘Inside a Snowflake’
Sean Cleary qualifies for June primary
Republican primary heating up in Bismarck