Veterans in N. Dakota and Minnesota prepare for the return of Honor Flights

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Honor Flight in North Dakota and Minnesota is gearing up for their big return after being on hiatus for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the veterans have been waiting for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I was in pretty good shape when I started out when they had it, but they postponed it. I’m still going to try and go.” said 93-year-old Roger Pansth.

These veterans will be making the trip to Washington D.C. to be a part of the ceremony. They come from different conflicts throughout history which include Korea and Vietnam, and they gathered at the Moorhead Armory to prepare for their journey.

“I said be ready to take a lot of pictures because I want to take a lot of pictures to see all this stuff.” said Pansth.

Some of those in attendance were the Holter brothers. David, Neil and Paul are three of five brothers that served in the military. These brothers served in the late 50s and the early 60s, and now they have the opportunity to go to the nation’s capitol together.

“I think it will be one of the highlights of my life. It’s a real honor.” said Neil Holter.

“We’re all alive and well, and healthy. As healthy as we can be at 80-something years old.” said David Holter.

“I don’t know what it is going to be like. I might be standing there in tears, who knows. Because I am very sensitive.” said Paul Holter.

Unfortunately, not every veteran will get the chance to go on this year’s flight. Some have passed away in the past two years, and organizers said that they will honor them at the ceremony.

“Emotional, we’re so excited for today,” said Jane Matejcek of Honor Flight. “Couldn’t wait for this day to come. It’s been two and a half years and so we’re ready.”

The plan is to fly out at the end of April for D.C.

