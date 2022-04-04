Should you pay back your student loans, invest in a 401(k) or both?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Taking out a loan to pay for college expenses is something many students can relate to.

The cost of tuition, books, room and board over the course of two to four years adds up quickly. Once graduated they’re presented with the challenge of not only making payments on their student loans but also whether or not to save for a retirement plan. But the big issue to keep in mind is that new grads have time on their side when saving for retirement.

”You can have a student loan that can take two years to pay back, or it can take twelve years to pay back. My feeling is that you don’t want to lose out on those twelve years of not contributing to a 401(k),” said Michael Senechal, a certified financial planner at Dakota Community Bank and Trust.

Even though you have some student loan debt, contributing as much as your budget allows to a 401(k) can help get you started on your retirement savings goals. Even just putting a minimal amount away can compound over the course of a few years. Some students already have a plan for how they approach this challenge.

“I’m probably just going to throw as many paychecks at it as I can right away, just barely live...Ramens...pay it all off right away, I don’t like interest,” said Dylan Koloeakken, an HVAC student at Bismarck State College.

“It would depend, some jobs match 401(k) contributions so if I get hooked up with a job that matches 401(k) I mean, why not if they are matching 3% contributions, but other than that my priority would be student debt,” added Jack Steffes, BSC student.

Other students haven’t really considered it, but have already started saving.

”I actually already have a 401(k) set up so I’m already starting my retirement before even starting to pay off my loans. I think, I’m not sure I guess, I haven’t really thought much about the correlation between the two but I’ve obviously started on one already,” said BSC freshman Reya Dawn.

A ROTH contribution is another advantage people early in retirement savings should consider. This allows the contribution to be taxed as it is made and withdrawn tax-free at a later date.

The benefit of being early in your career is that it can be assumed you’ll enter at a lower tax bracket than you’ll retire at. No matter your plan, the important thing is to just start saving.

