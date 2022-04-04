Advertisement

Should you pay back your student loans, invest in a 401(k) or both?

Student at BSC
Student at BSC(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Taking out a loan to pay for college expenses is something many students can relate to.

The cost of tuition, books, room and board over the course of two to four years adds up quickly. Once graduated they’re presented with the challenge of not only making payments on their student loans but also whether or not to save for a retirement plan. But the big issue to keep in mind is that new grads have time on their side when saving for retirement.

”You can have a student loan that can take two years to pay back, or it can take twelve years to pay back. My feeling is that you don’t want to lose out on those twelve years of not contributing to a 401(k),” said Michael Senechal, a certified financial planner at Dakota Community Bank and Trust.

Even though you have some student loan debt, contributing as much as your budget allows to a 401(k) can help get you started on your retirement savings goals. Even just putting a minimal amount away can compound over the course of a few years. Some students already have a plan for how they approach this challenge.

“I’m probably just going to throw as many paychecks at it as I can right away, just barely live...Ramens...pay it all off right away, I don’t like interest,” said Dylan Koloeakken, an HVAC student at Bismarck State College. 

“It would depend, some jobs match 401(k) contributions so if I get hooked up with a job that matches 401(k) I mean, why not if they are matching 3% contributions, but other than that my priority would be student debt,” added Jack Steffes, BSC student.

Other students haven’t really considered it, but have already started saving.

”I actually already have a 401(k) set up so I’m already starting my retirement before even starting to pay off my loans. I think, I’m not sure I guess, I haven’t really thought much about the correlation between the two but I’ve obviously started on one already,” said BSC freshman Reya Dawn. 

A ROTH contribution is another advantage people early in retirement savings should consider. This allows the contribution to be taxed as it is made and withdrawn tax-free at a later date.

The benefit of being early in your career is that it can be assumed you’ll enter at a lower tax bracket than you’ll retire at. No matter your plan, the important thing is to just start saving.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Fire
Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
Rising egg prices
Egg prices soar due to bird flu
weather 4/4
Evening Weather 4/4/22
egg prices impacted
Egg prices soar due to bird flu
calving season
Calving season underway as drought conditions persists