Sen. Cramer a ‘no’ on Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer is a ‘no’ on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Senator Cramer met with President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee last week. In a statement, he said she is “intellectually, academically, and experientially qualified,” but he has raised concerns about her judicial philosophy.

“Judge Jackson made it clear she provides great deference to the federal government even when such authority is not enumerated in the Constitution or intended by law. This is a fundamental difference in opinion we share. If it’s not in the law, Congress has authority to clarify, not the courts,” said

Cramer also raised concerns about the way Judge Jackson has sentenced criminals, including child pornography perpetrators, which he says are “very far below” the average. The Senate will vote to confirm or deny Jackson this week.

