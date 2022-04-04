Advertisement

Sen. Cramer a ‘no’ on Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

Senator Kevin Cramer met with D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Senator Kevin Cramer met with D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson(Sen. Cramer Office)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer is a ‘no’ on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Senator Cramer met with President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee last week. In a statement, he said she is “intellectually, academically, and experientially qualified,” but he has raised concerns about her judicial philosophy.

“Judge Jackson made it clear she provides great deference to the federal government even when such authority is not enumerated in the Constitution or intended by law. This is a fundamental difference in opinion we share. If it’s not in the law, Congress has authority to clarify, not the courts,” said

Cramer also raised concerns about the way Judge Jackson has sentenced criminals, including child pornography perpetrators, which he says are “very far below” the average. The Senate will vote to confirm or deny Jackson this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Fire
Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire
Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention
Sen. John Hoeven earns the NDGOP nomination
Searching for Daniel Olson
Multi-agency search party for missing West Fargo man Daniel Olson

Latest News

New report shows ND economy poised for growth
21-year-old Chance Stevenson sentenced for marijuana charges
Lincoln man to see one year in prison for possession of large quantities of marijuana, THC
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle (left), 18-year-old Serenity Foots from her hearing Monday morning...
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child abuse/neglect, contested hearings scheduled for two others in child death case