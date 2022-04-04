Republican primary heating up in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a race in the Republican primary for the Bismarck State Senate seat held by retiring Democrat Erin Oban.

Sean Cleary, who narrowly missed the party’s endorsement at the district convention, will challenge Ryan Eckroth for the Republican nomination. Cleary is a former staffer for Senator John Hoeven and Governor Burgum.

“I’d bring a pretty solid background to the Legislature, having served in both the state and federal government. I think I bring a strong background to a lot of the economic issues that are faced in our state, making sure that we’re keeping taxes low, that businesses want to invest in our state, and that there’s good-paying jobs in North Dakota,” said Cleary.

Also in the primaries, Incumbent Senator Jessica Bell from Beulah is challenging Keith Boehm for the District 33 Senate seat.

