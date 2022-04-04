New report shows ND economy poised for growth

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The latest outlook from North Dakota State University researchers finds the state’s economy is poised for growth this year.

The quarterly report indicates growth in salaries and wages, as well as a growing labor force, decreasing unemployment rates, strong tax collections and a rising gross state product.

NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson says the report shows a reduced risk for decreases in the labor force despite small labor force declines in recent quarters.

Total wages and salaries are forecast to continue growing at about 2% per quarter. The state unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at just above 3%.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.