Minot man charged in Friday pursuit held without bond

34-year-old Darrell Schiff arrested following pursuit
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man accused of dragging a woman with his car and later striking a patrol vehicle during a pursuit Friday will be held without bond, court records indicate.

State prosecutors have filed seven charges — four felonies and three misdemeanors — against 34-year-old Darrell Schiff.

Investigators said an off-duty law enforcement officer witnessed a woman being dragged by a vehicle in southwest Minot shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

When a patrol sergeant tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and Central Avenue W, the driver, later identified as Schiff, stopped, and then intentionally backed into the patrol car before fleeing into the northwest part of town.

Officers used a tire-deflating device to stop the vehicle at 24th Street and 4th Avenue NW, and took Schiff into custody.

The female victim was located inside the vehicle, and was taken to Trinity Hospital for her injuries. Schiff also received treatment for minor injuries before being booked in the Ward County Jail.

Schiff made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon, where Judge Richard Hagar ordered he be held without bond.

Schiff will be arraigned May 12.

Here is a full list of charges that Schiff is facing:

  • Felonious restraint, restrains, adult victim – C felony
  • Reckless endangerment, extreme indifference – C felony
  • Fleeing a peace officer, vehicle, fleeing from felony – C felony
  • Preventing arrest – C felony
  • Criminal mischief, willful tamper, reckless $2,000-$10,000 or intentional $100-$2,000 – A misdemeanor
  • Reckless endangerment, domestic violence – A misdemeanor
  • APC, refusal, 3rd off in 7 yrs – A misdemeanor
