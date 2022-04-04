Advertisement

Lincoln man to see one year in prison for possession of large quantities of marijuana, THC

21-year-old Chance Stevenson sentenced for marijuana charges
21-year-old Chance Stevenson sentenced for marijuana charges(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln man who prosecutors say possessed large quantities of drugs has pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Bismarck police arrested 21-year-old Chance Stevenson last December after police say they found 24 pounds of marijuana, 109 pounds of THC infused liquid, 450 bars of THC and a psychedelic, nearly 1,000 THC vaping cartridges and five jars of THC concentrate in a Bismarck home.

Monday, Stevenson pleaded guilty to three possession with intent to deliver charges. Judge Pam Nesvig dismissed a fourth charge of possessing a firearm.

Judge Nesvig sentenced Stevenson to five years, first serving one year and one day. He received credit for 49 days already served.

$58,362 and a Boflex stationary bike were also seized and forfeited to Bismarck Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Fire
Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire
Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention
Sen. John Hoeven earns the NDGOP nomination
Searching for Daniel Olson
Multi-agency search party for missing West Fargo man Daniel Olson

Latest News

New report shows ND economy poised for growth
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle (left), 18-year-old Serenity Foots from her hearing Monday morning...
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child abuse/neglect, contested hearings scheduled for two others in child death case
10pm Sportscast 4/3/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/3/2022