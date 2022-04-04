Lincoln man to see one year in prison for possession of large quantities of marijuana, THC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln man who prosecutors say possessed large quantities of drugs has pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Bismarck police arrested 21-year-old Chance Stevenson last December after police say they found 24 pounds of marijuana, 109 pounds of THC infused liquid, 450 bars of THC and a psychedelic, nearly 1,000 THC vaping cartridges and five jars of THC concentrate in a Bismarck home.

Monday, Stevenson pleaded guilty to three possession with intent to deliver charges. Judge Pam Nesvig dismissed a fourth charge of possessing a firearm.

Judge Nesvig sentenced Stevenson to five years, first serving one year and one day. He received credit for 49 days already served.

$58,362 and a Boflex stationary bike were also seized and forfeited to Bismarck Police Department.

