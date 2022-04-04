Hydrofluoric acid release at Mandan Refinery quickly contained, officials say no threat to public

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews at the Mandan Refinery quickly stopped a hydrofluoric acid release Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. Company officials say the release was isolated and nobody was hurt.

Morton County emergency responders say they do not believe the incident posed a threat to the public.

The cause of the release is under investigation.

