Hoeven undecided on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson vote
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
In a statement to KFYR, Hoeven said: “We need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law, and who will not legislate from the bench. At this point, [I have] serious concerns about Judge Jackson’s judicial record and philosophy.”
Hoeven plans to discuss those issues with Judge Jackson Tuesday when they meet.
