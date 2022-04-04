Hoeven undecided on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a statement to KFYR, Hoeven said: “We need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law, and who will not legislate from the bench. At this point, [I have] serious concerns about Judge Jackson’s judicial record and philosophy.”

Hoeven plans to discuss those issues with Judge Jackson Tuesday when they meet.

