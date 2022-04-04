Advertisement

Hoeven undecided on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson vote

Senator John Hoeven quote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Senator John Hoeven quote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a statement to KFYR, Hoeven said: “We need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law, and who will not legislate from the bench. At this point, [I have] serious concerns about Judge Jackson’s judicial record and philosophy.”

Hoeven plans to discuss those issues with Judge Jackson Tuesday when they meet.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Fire
Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire
Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention
Sen. John Hoeven earns the NDGOP nomination
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things

Latest News

Dylan and Whitney Klasna on their ranch
Calving season underway as drought conditions persists
Hydrofluoric acid release at Mandan Refinery
Hydrofluoric acid release at Mandan Refinery quickly contained, officials say no threat to public
Grass fire in north Minot
Grass fire overlaps on airport property in north Minot
South Dakota's Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG had 2 close calls with police before crash