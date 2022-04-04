Advertisement

Grass fire overlaps on airport property in north Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Several area fire crews have been battling a quick-spreading grass fire on the north end of Minot, that spread to the southeast corner of the Minot International Airport property.

Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol reported no structural damage as of 4:30 p.m.

Weltikol said crews from Minot City and Minot Rural, along with Surrey, Burlington, and a crew from the airport responded.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is not impacting functions at the airport, including flights, according to a spokesperson for the city.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

