Drought update halfway through the water year and heading into the growing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now halfway through the water year, which is the 12-month period starting October 1st and is used for hydrological records. The drought has improved in parts of North Dakota, but some still desperately need moisture heading into the growing season.

At the start of the water year on October 1, practically the entire state was experiencing drought conditions with 59 percent in the extreme drought category.

Drought Monitor on October 1, 2021 in North Dakota (KFYR)

Improvements have certainly been made in the six months since then, as 54 percent of the state is now experiencing drought conditions with only 7 percent in the extreme category. However, there’s a very stark difference in conditions in the western versus eastern part of the state.

Drought Monitor as of April 4th (KFYR)

“There’s going to be some decisions that have to be made because farmers last year were plowing seed into dust, basically. And, I don’t hope we see a lot of that, but if it’s going to happen, right now it looks to be, again, in the very western tier counties of North Dakota,” said Allen Schlag, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Precipitation statistics for the first half of the water year show Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson about an inch above normal, while Williston has received about an inch less than normal to date. Throughout the entire region, there’s a general trend with above normal precipitation for most locations, but northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana are still in a deficit over the past six months.

Precipitation statistics for the first half of the water year (October 1 – March 31). Precipitation totals are on top and the departure from normal is at the bottom for each city. (KFYR)

Looking deeper into the numbers for the first half of the water year, most of this moisture fell in the month of October when a Colorado Low moved through the region and the monthly total was 3.35 inches in Bismarck. Precipitation has been a lot more hit-or-miss since then, with only about a half of an inch falling in Bismarck over the past two months.

Precipitation totals by month for the first half of the water year (October – March) in Bismarck (KFYR)

Since the start of 2022, most of North Dakota has seen below normal precipitation with some areas receiving less than 25% of normal.

Percent of normal precipitation from January 1 through April 1, 2022 (KFYR)

“You get out into the very southwest part of the state and up in the northwest corner, there’s a lot of reports coming from people out in the field that talk about their wetlands are not full. Their stock dams, livestock ponds they’re short of water as well. So really, a lack of snow out there this winter has created problems for them, in that they’ve gone through the spring melt season and they’ve seen very little to no runoff,” said Schlag.

Maps of soil moisture show this region well in far western North Dakota experiencing very dry soil conditions.

Surface soil moisture throughout the United States with a box around a region in western North Dakota and eastern Montana highlighting the region of very low soil moisture (NASA)

At least in the short term period, the chances for moisture are looking a little more promising in our region.

Precipitation Trend for April 10-14 showing above normal precipitation in our region (KFYR)

