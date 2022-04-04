Calving season underway as drought conditions persists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter season started promising in terms of precipitation, but farmers and ranchers in western North Dakota and eastern Montana were unable to escape the ongoing drought conditions. Now, they are getting ready for the calving and planting seasons.

With winter behind them, the Klasna’s have just started calving at their ranch near Lambert, Montana. It’s been off to a good start.

“The cattle look very good, all things considered. We’ve been fortunate,” said Dylan Klasna.

Dylan Klasna said they were hopeful for a wet winter after seeing snow and cold temperatures early on, but all of that changed after Christmas as the weather got warmer and precipitation became scarce. Extreme drought conditions continue to put a strain on food and water supplies, meaning there could be some tough choices in the coming months.

“Many ranchers are going to be facing some difficult decisions of selling down herds or completely selling off herds for the summer, and maybe repopulating next year when the weather turns,” said Whitney Klasna.

While those challenges are a frightening possibility, Dylan and Whitney remain optimistic in some April showers bringing greener pastures.

“We’re all fighting the same weather, you just got to stay vigilant, stay flexible, and stay faithful that the rains will come. We will get our moisture in our grass back,” said Dylan.

The latest National Weather Service outlook gives western North Dakota and Montana equal chances to see precipitation this month, but it will take several periods of showers to see any improvement.

Officials are predicting that the region will see below average chances of rain throughout the summer months.

