Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child abuse/neglect, contested hearings scheduled for two others in child death case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of the death of a five-year-old has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and neglect.

Bismarck police arrested 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 35-year-old Russell James, and 18-year-old Serenity Foots in February after a child in their care died.

The affidavit reports that the child suffered severe abuse before his death. Prosecutors say a cell phone video on Doyle’s phone shows the child walking around with a traumatic brain injury and stumbling and striking his head on the ground without receiving medical attention.

Doyle and Foots are charged with child abuse and neglect. James is charged with child neglect.

Foots waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday. Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled her jury trial for August.

Doyle and James have not yet entered pleas for the charges.

