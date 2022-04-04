25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 25 years since a springtime blizzard hit North Dakota dumping more than 17 inches of snow in parts of the region.

During that 1997 storm, some people who ventured out into the storm became lost and stranded and needed to be rescued from the elements.

Because of the strong winds, snow drifted over fences allowing cattle to walk right out of pastures.

Many cattle walked into rivers and dams, where they drowned. A total of 100,000 head of cattle, 10% of the state herd, were killed in the blizzard.

“One of the most significant April blizzards ever in North Dakota history because it came with a lot of very high wind over 75 miles per hour, so it caused all kinds of damage, some places had over 25 inches of snow and some of the drifts were over 15 feet,” said Kevin Lawrence, KFYR-TV chief meteorologist.

The storm brought $45 million worth of damages and 75,000 homes were left without power.

A few snow totals from the storm:

Jamestown: 16″

New Salem: 16″

Center: 17″

Bismarck: 17.5″

Dickinson: 18″

Washburn: 18″

Hebron: 20″

Mott: 22.5″

Bowman: 24″

The snow total in Bismarck from this storm brought the season snowfall total to 101.4 inches which set an all-time seasonal snowfall record for Bismarck that still stands to this day.

