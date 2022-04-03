BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us a preview on the upcoming paddlefish snagging season.

The paddlefish snagging season opens May 1 every year in northwest North Dakota. Snaggers must have a valid paddlefish tag in their possession while participating. Also, there is one noteworthy regulation change involving the sale and distribution of paddlefish tags.

“Everyone should be expected to purchase their paddlefish tag online. Electronic sales starting this year, so people should expect to receive their tag in the mail. Make your purchase online well before the season starts,” said NDGF fisheries biologist Aaron Slominski.

Customers should plan accordingly when buying online to allow for timely delivery of tags in the mail. Tags can also be purchased at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston during business hours.

And the dry conditions can certainly play a role on how long the season is open.

“With the current drought situation throughout the Missouri River System probably means lower flows throughout the river. We don’t have any local runoff, so probably anticipating some low flows to start the paddlefish season, which can sometimes result to faster harvest rates for people, faster catch rates and sometimes a shorter season,” said Slominski.

The paddlefish population seems to be holding its own over the last couple of decades.

“We’re still harvesting good numbers, that 1995-year class that’s made up a large component of the harvest for quite a few years now. We’re anticipating a strong return of 2011 year class of these males will start to show up in bigger numbers. So things are looking good as far as the population status,” said Slominski.

Depending on overall harvest, an “in-season” closure may occur, with a 24-hour notice issued by the Game and Fish director.

For more information on the rules and regulations for the paddlefish snagging season, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

