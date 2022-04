BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We had more beautiful sunsets and sunrises, sun dogs, and even photos of the Northern Lights submitted to www.SkySpyPhotos.com as we wrapped up winter and started spring. Here’s a selection of our favorite photos from the month of March, listed from those shot at the start of the month to those taken at the end of the month.

American Sunrise: 3/11/22. 7:05am (Tom Dietz)

Sun dogs and dogs! Long Creek (rural Epping). 5:56 pm, 3/11/22 (Tim Kingstad)

Geese at Dawn. Just before sunrise on Sunday, 3/13/2022, about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln. (Tricia Bentz)

The Full "Worm" Moon Setting on 3/17/22 at 8 a.m. west of New Salem (Jodi Davis)

Beautiful, close-up of the full "worm" moon at 7:15 p.m. on 3/17/22 (Kelly Kostelecky)

Spring Sunrise at 7:45 a.m. on 3/24/22 North of Wildrose, ND (Michelle Svangstu)

Orange and Pink Sunrise on 3/27/2022 about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln. (Tricia Bentz)

Northern Lights Sheridan County 11 p.m. 3/30 (Mandy Johnson)

Aurora Borealis North of Hebron at 11:30 p.m. 3/30 (Austin Stockert)

Northern lights 11 p.m. 3/30 in Baldwin, ND (Jennifer Meyer)

Northern lights on the prairie near Williston night of 3/30 (Amy Jore)

Northern Lights, northeast of New Salem 11 p.m. 3/30 (Jodi Davis)

Northern Lights – 11:30 p.m. 3/30 Tappen, ND (none)

