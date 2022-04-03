Advertisement

Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire

Fire
Fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank and Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a shop fire Saturday afternoon. Bismarck Rural Fire responded to the 8600 block of 97th Avenue Northeast. When firefighters arrived, they found a large detached shop fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to save a section of the building but the rest was heavily damaged. The fire is under investigation.

