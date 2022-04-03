Rugby boys track and field season preview

RUGBY, N.D. — The Rugby Panthers finished the 2021 season with three state champions but graduated all three athletes.

Rugby tied Grafton for 6th place at the state meet and return two runners who qualified for individual events at state.

A strong showing at the Central North Dakota Conference Indoor meet served as a preview for the coming season.

Head Coach Scott Grochow said he’s looking forward to the transition to the outdoor season.

“This is a year where I think we have a lot of kids that I see made some strides toward the end of last year and waiting to see what they did this year. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Grochow.

Grochow added that part of what makes his team successful is the number of multi-sport athletes on his roster.

This season, there are even a few baseball players playing both sports during the spring season.

“We’re all kind of one big family, through every sport. We’ve always played all these sports for our whole lives. We just kind of stuck with them,” said senior Lathan DeMontigny.

The Panthers have a few weeks to prepare for their first dual meet, at Hazen.

