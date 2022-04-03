Multi-agency search party for missing West Fargo man Daniel Olson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been more than five months since 38-year-old Daniel Olson from West Fargo was last seen. A volunteer search and rescue organization is teaming up with several agencies, hoping to find Olson.

The Badlands Search and Rescue team granting us access as volunteers with team 3 walk through the woods near Cottonwood Park.

“Just look for anything, you know, that’s out of place,” said a volunteer.

Daniel Olson from West Fargo was reported missing last October when he didn’t show up for work. On November 4th, Bismarck Police officers discovered his vehicle near Cottonwood Park.

“We did a bunch of searching and a bunch of investigation since then and just have really not turned up anything,” said Bismarck Police detective Sergeant Mike Bolme.

Dozens from Bismarck Police Department, NorthStar Rescue from Minnesota and friends Daniel served with in Iraq are hoping to find him.

“This is a pretty bad deal and I hope we can, I hope we can get some closure here, from the family,” said state commander of the North Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars Corey Moen.

GPS technology on cell phones and drones will help teams keep track of each search area efficiently.

“And as somebody who’s been in law enforcement, it’s really fun to watch- to see how these professional search teams operate. Anybody could come out here and learn something from these guys,” said Bolme.

Bismarck Police said there’s no indication of foul play with Olson’s disappearance.

Travis Bateman with the Badlands Search and Rescue said they plan to continue to search tomorrow morning.

