Morse Code of Weather: snowstorm in a jar science experiment!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s a fun and easy science experiment you can do at home! With winter mostly in our rearview mirror, real-life snow is becoming harder to find but if you can still make a snowstorm in the comfort of your home. All you need to make a snowstorm in a jar is:

Mason jar (or any cleaned out glass jar)

Baby oil

Alka-Seltzer tablets

White paint (I used tempera paint)

Glitter (optional, but it definitely makes the experiment more FUN!)

Water

Fill your jar about two-thirds full with baby oil. Then, in a separate container mix the white paint with water. Use mostly water with this mixture so that it’s not too thick. Take this paint and water mixture and pour it into the jar (less than a 1/4 cup of this mixture is all that’s needed).

The water and paint mixture will sink to the bottom of the jar and the baby oil will stay at the top because water is more dense than the baby oil.

Now add some glitter to your jar. And to kick off the excitement with this experiment, add a couple of Alka-Seltzer tablets to the jar. You can break them up into smaller pieces to help them dissolve faster.

We’ve now made a snowstorm in a jar and you can keep adding more and more Alka-Seltzer the longer you want the experiment to go on.

The Alka-Seltzer has sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and citric acid in it. When those tablets mix with the water they form bubbles of carbon dioxide which rise up to the surface through the baby oil. When the carbon dioxide is released into the air, the remaining water falls back down through the oil since water is more dense than the oil.

The carbon dioxide babbles carry some of the water and paint mixture up with it. Since the oil and water are immiscible (they can’t mix), these bubbles are easy to see in the baby oil as they move up.

After the Alka-Seltzer has dissolved and the liquid in the jar has settled, you can now put the lid on your jar and save it for later to use again and again by just adding more Alka-Seltzer tablets!

Snowstorm in a jar science experiment (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.