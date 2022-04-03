Advertisement

Freedom Riders bike show raises money for the DAV

Freedom Riders bike show
Freedom Riders bike show(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Apr. 3, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Freedom Riders, a local motoring club, held their 41st annual motorcycle show this weekend in Bismarck.

The show featured more than sixty bikes from across the state.

A record number of people attended the show. The high attendance and its auction helped the Freedom Riders raise money for Disabled American Veterans.

“In the last fifteen years, we’ve provided the DAV with over half a million dollars, so we’re pretty proud of that,” said president of the Freedom Riders Marty Presler.

The Freedom Riders also donate to other veteran programs. The money they raise stays in the communities and helps veterans with things like medical assistance.

