Capital City Coin Club holds coin show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coin collectors of all types gathered at the Eagles club Saturday to buy, sell, and trade coins.

2022 has had many changes for collectors so far. Starting in 2022 through 2025, minted quarters will have a side featuring prominent women throughout history.

Along with these newly designed coins, demand for certain special metals in coins has increased.

“There’s a very high interest now. Silver has been fluctuating quite a bit, the price of silver and gold has been up and down. So, people are buying silver,” said Capital City Coin Club member Gerry Netzer.

2022 was the 51st year of the coin show. It also had collectables like stamps and tokens.

