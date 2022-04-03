Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team followed up on a possible lead near the Memorial Bridge because of Saturday’s search. Several agencies joined the Badlands Search and Rescue Saturday looking through Cottonwood Park for a missing West Fargo man.

Law enforcement said they used the best equipment available and weren’t able to find any missing people.

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team (KFYR-TV)

