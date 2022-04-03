Bismarck City Commissioners approve electric scooter agreement for second year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The flock has landed once again in Bismarck.... that is the flock of electric Bird Scooters. For the second year in a row, the Bismarck City Commission has approved an agreement with Bird Rides.

The electric rental scooters made their debut in Bismarck last year. Around 100 scooters were placed about the city and a local entrepreneur was hired to manage the fleet.

Users must be 18 years old to start riding. They download an app and sign a liability waiver. Each ride that costs $1 to start and 39 cents per minute afterwards. Then users park the scooter in a safe location on the sidewalk to leave for the next rider.

“More transportation options can bring a lot of benefit to the city,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Bismarck users took 8,478 rides and scooted 13,981 miles in 2021, according to Bird. The city did not incur any cost from the agreement.

Scooters travel 15 miles per hour and Bird officials say helmets are available for free on their website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.