Autism Awareness Day celebrated in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day and the start to World Autism Month.

DC’s Sensory Center in Bismarck along with other businesses held an event to help families and bring acceptance and awareness to autism.

They provided information and services such as counseling, respite care, and diagnosis, along with fun activities for the children.

“For those who have autism and other sensory needs, that type of thing, we just wanted to have an event for those families and those kids where they could just have fun and have a day,” said DC’s Sensory Center’s Owner Sara Christianson.

The proceeds from the event went to the Midwest Autism Association.

