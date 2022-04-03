Advertisement

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.(Source: Mike Mozart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn’t work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, who was the manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He quit soon after he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone scam from you, to you
Cell phone scam from you, to you
Minot Police Department
Man arrested after police chase in Minot
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
Gladstone farmer Lenci Sickler
Farmer changes planting plans due to high commodity, input costs
Catalytic converter arrests
Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County

Latest News

March 2022 SkySpy Photos of the Month
SkySpy Photos of the Month: March 2022
sports 4/2
10PM Sportscast 4/2/22
votes at GOP convention
Sen. John Hoeven earns the NDGOP nomination
Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3,"...
Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93