NDGOP convention in Bismarck this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Republican Party is hosting its convention in Bismarck this weekend.

The convention begins today but endorsements won’t be officially decided until tomorrow. There are eight statewide offices on the ballot this year. All but one of those offices are currently unopposed, except for one: United States Senator.

Saturday, delegates will vote to endorse either State Representative Rick Becker or incumbent U.S. Senator John Hoeven. There are expected to be about 2,000 delegates from around the state there. Tune in Saturday and check out our website for up-to-date information about the convention.

