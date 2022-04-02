Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news for ranchers who experienced losses during last year’s historic drought.

Next week, the United States Department of Agriculture will begin sending out $750 million in disaster relief payments to livestock producers through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program. The payments will equate to 75% of a livestock producer’s 2021 gross Livestock Forage Program payment.

“We worked really hard to get this livestock assistance for our cattle producers, the good news is it will come out next week. And it’s really important to help our ranchers get through this drought, because it’s still dry in western North Dakota. So, this is really important assistance and we’ve worked very hard to get it,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Producers don’t need to sign up. To be eligible, livestock producers must have suffered a ‘severe drought’ or higher level of drought intensity for eight consecutive weeks during the 2021 calendar year.

USDA expects to distribute more than $577 million dollars in aid now, and the rest will be distributed later this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.