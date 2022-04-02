Advertisement

Historic turnout for NDGOP convention, all eyes on Becker and Hoeven

NDGOP
NDGOP(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 2, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota GOP convention is going on in Bismarck Saturday. 2,321 delegates were in attendance, making this the largest GOP convention in state history.

The story of the convention is about a growing rift in the party. At 1 p.m., delegates called a vote for convention chair, rather than simply confirming NDGOP chairman Perrie Schafer as chair of the convention, which is usually a minor procedural matter.

If Schafer is confirmed, delegates won’t consider a proposed rule change to directly place convention-endorsed candidates on the November ballot.

There are eight statewide offices seeking endorsements at the NDGOP convention this year. The only endorsement challenge is for U.S. Senator between incumbent U.S. Senator John Hoeven and State Representative Rick Becker.

The following candidates are seeking endorsements for statewide office:

  • United States Representative – Kelly Armstrong
  • Agriculture Commissioner – Doug Goehring
  • Public Service Commission – Julie Fedorchak
  • State Tax Commissioner – Brian Kroshus
  • Attorney General – Drew Wrigley
  • Public Service Commission – Sheri Haugen-Hoffart
  • Secretary of State – Michael Howe

Your News Leader will keep you updated as this story progresses.

