Dickinson Middle School students collect blankets for Ukraine

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The situation in Ukraine has inspired some Dickinson Middle School students to reach out and help.

Sixth grade students organized a blanket, glove, and hat drive last month. The goal was to collect the items and ship them to Ukraine.

Students learned that North Dakota and Ukraine are on the same latitude line so if we’re cold, they’re also cold. The items will be shipped by Kay Netz with “hand in hand together” out of Minnesota.

“It’s what they need right now they have to know that somebody in the world has their back,” said Colt Mork, Dickinson.

“I’m Ukrainian and it’s kind of personal to me that their country is getting attacked,” said Farrah Gross, Dickinson.

“We got a lot of blankets that I’m very grateful for,” said Emma Lakey, Dickinson.

Some of the blankets were made by the students, and all grades donated items to the drive.

