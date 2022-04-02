Advertisement

Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo takes precautions against bird flu

Eagles at the Dakota Zoo
Eagles at the Dakota Zoo(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo is on high alert to protect their birds from bird flu after the first case of the disease was confirmed in nearby Kidder County and 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an outbreak.

A state veterinarian says that wild birds can contract bird flu and spread it to backyard flocks and zoos alike. In response, zoos are taking precautions like bringing some birds to inside enclosures, draining waterfowl ponds, and increasing cleaning.

“Our biggest risk could be our penguins. So indoors, limited access on who gets to go in and visit them, and then probably one of the biggest things is we don’t allow cross over so anybody that works any other birds during the day, they don’t work the penguins on that same day,” said Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln.

Lincoln adds that animals’ health is top priority. He says the last time they prepared for a similar bird flu outbreak was in 2015, when they had no cases at the zoo.

Researchers say susceptible zoo birds include eagles, hawks, and penguins. CDC experts do not consider the circulating bird flu to be a risk to humans, but the virus is being monitored.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter arrests
Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Cell phone scam from you, to you
Cell phone scam from you, to you
North Dakota, Montana Senators
Senators react to President Biden’s announcement to release oil from strategic reserves
Nelson White Tail Jr.
New Town man enters plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Minot Police Department
Man arrested after police chase in Minot
Dickinson Middle School students
Dickinson Middle School students collect blankets for Ukraine
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
NDGOP
NDGOP convention in Bismarck this weekend