Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo takes precautions against bird flu

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo is on high alert to protect their birds from bird flu after the first case of the disease was confirmed in nearby Kidder County and 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an outbreak.

A state veterinarian says that wild birds can contract bird flu and spread it to backyard flocks and zoos alike. In response, zoos are taking precautions like bringing some birds to inside enclosures, draining waterfowl ponds, and increasing cleaning.

“Our biggest risk could be our penguins. So indoors, limited access on who gets to go in and visit them, and then probably one of the biggest things is we don’t allow cross over so anybody that works any other birds during the day, they don’t work the penguins on that same day,” said Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln.

Lincoln adds that animals’ health is top priority. He says the last time they prepared for a similar bird flu outbreak was in 2015, when they had no cases at the zoo.

Researchers say susceptible zoo birds include eagles, hawks, and penguins. CDC experts do not consider the circulating bird flu to be a risk to humans, but the virus is being monitored.

