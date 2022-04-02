Bismarck Blizzard to split into two teams in 2022-2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Blizzard are splitting up into two teams this upcoming year.

The team made the official announcement via their own personal Instagram account.

Century and St. Mary’s will form one team. While Bismarck High and Legacy will form the other.

The Blizzard have the most state titles with 9 since 2003.

There is no word on what the names of the newly formed teams will be.

