Bill capping insulin prices passes U.S. House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is potentially good news for people with diabetes after a recent vote in Congress.

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday, capping insulin costs for people who are insured to $35 dollars per month. The current cost for insulin is anywhere from $300 to $1,000 per month.

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by the president, it would go into effect beginning in 2023. However, it’s not clear how it will fare in the divided Senate, where it needs 60 votes to pass.

All but ten of the Republican lawmakers in the House voted against the bill.

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong abstained from voting because he was on his way back for the state Republican convention, but he told Your News Leader he would have voted no.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.