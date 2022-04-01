TrainND Northwest takes to the skies with unmanned aerial drone testing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - With spring in the air, aviation officials are back to work testing and developing the potential of unmanned aerial systems in northwest North Dakota.

There has never been a better time to take to the skies. With warmer temperatures returning, facilities like TrainND Northwest are eager to get their unmanned drones in the air.

“In the field of drones right now, it’s manned aviation in the 1920′s. With the new technology, the future is unlimited for that,” said Jim Agre, Aviation Course Developer for TrainND Northwest.

On Friday, they held a demo using the Censys Sentaero, a drone capable of many different applications. This year, TrainND Northwest will be starting the “Ascent Unmanned Aeronautical Academy,” giving students a chance to earn their wings and join this new field.

“We connect to jobs. We’re connecting to actual jobs that exist and that are waiting for people to be trained so they can fill those jobs,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training for Williston State College.

Through development of Vantis, a statewide drone network that will allow pilots to fly beyond visual line of sight, North Dakota is becoming a frontrunner for the industry, and officials want to take advantage.

“When you see what you saw today and you see the Ascent Training Academy, it’s all part of the full package of our next efforts of diversification and emerging technologies,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director.

The possibilities are as endless as the skies they fly, and while it may be years before they can be applied, Williston and northwest North Dakota are making sure those opportunities don’t fly by.

Nebeker said their first course will be open for students in June.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.