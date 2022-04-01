Officials spreading awareness during child abuse prevention month

Friday is wear blue day to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Advocates and state officials are continuing their work this month to help make sure all children in North Dakota are safe.

Throughout the month of April, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human services will be on the ground in cities throughout the state hosting various events, all with one goal.

“To promote that awareness within our communities, with our partners, with community members in what they can do and the signs they look for in regards to child abuse and neglect,” said Kirsten Hansen, prevention and protection administrator with the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division.

Child advocate, Dan Halverson, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota says the abuse children face here in the state and throughout the country impacts them for the rest of their lives.

“How many people end up drug abuse and alcohol abuse treatment programs and it’s proven to increase, unwanted teenage pregnancy. So it’s kind of a cascading effect, throughout life and society,” said Halverson.

Daniesha Naseer, a victim of abuse herself, says victims often times feel too ashamed to get help as they get older. She is working to break the taboo that exists in some communities. around therapy.

“You definitely need to acknowledge what is the problem, because if you don’t know what your problems are, how can you, how can you heal? You’re just going to basically take your problem somewhere else,” said Naseer.

Upcoming events from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services during Child Abuse Prevention week:

In Bismarck, local organizers are holding a Family Day / Make and Take Event, on April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

In Bowman, the West Dakota Parent and Family Resource Center is offering a face-to-face parenting education class called “Love & Logic Magic for Early Childhood,” that will meet Mondays, April 4-May 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Tot Lot Child Care. Register by emailing debra.theurer@ndsu.edu. Bowman area families can also participate in a Family Movie Day and Make and Take Event, April 7, at 4 p.m. at the Bowman movie theater and a Family Fun Fair on April 21, 3-7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Pavilion.

In Fargo/Moorhead, the Sanford Children’s Safety Center is offering several two-hour classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sanford locations in both cities, including “Grandparenting 101″ on April 4, that will share tips on how to support and assist a young family. Other classes offered are “Play and Milestones 0-2 Years” on April 7, which focuses on play equipment, quality age-appropriate toys, and how to make playtime enjoyable for infants; “Safe & Sound” on April 11, which addresses safe sleep and baby-proofing ideas; “Caring for Your Newborn” on April 12; and “Play and Milestones 3-5 Years” on April 21, which will teach positive ways to play and bond with young children who are developing ideas and opinions and attachments to toys. Some virtual classes will also be offered. For registration and other details, contact the center at 701-234-7233 or sanfordchildrensclasses@sanfordhealth.org.

In Grand Forks, the Parent and Family Resource Center – Region 4 and Grand Forks County Extension Office are setting up an informational booth that will be on display April 1-20 in the County-City Building at 151 S. Fourth St. They will also offer a virtual class, “Active Parenting – First Five Years,” that will meet each Tuesday, April 5-26, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will discuss ages and stages, effective positive discipline, ways to encourage early learning and more. Register at https://forms.gle/XRDUS2pDb57QoAnaA or contact Chelsea Hammond at 701-780-8229 or chelsea.hammond@ndsu.edu.

Minot area families will be able to participate in a Family Movie and Make and Take Event at the Minot Oak Park Theatre featuring the film “Inside Out.” Details are still being finalized.

Learn more about all upcoming CAP month events in North Dakota by visiting PCAND’s website at www.pcand.org/child-abuse-prevention-monthor following their Facebook page.

