North Dakota Supreme Court Justices visit Grenora and Alexander schools

ALEXANDER, N.D. - When learning about the three branches of government, students will often hear about what goes on in the executive and legislative branches, but not the judicial. That’s why the North Dakota Supreme Court has an outreach program, visiting schools and giving them a close look at their responsibilities.

“Taking the Court to Schools” is the North Dakota Supreme Court’s opportunity to show how the court works and show how a case is decided. The justices visited Grenora and Alexander schools last week.

“I feel it is important for our students to understand its functions and how it works, mainly to prepare themselves to be civically responsible when they graduate and go on to function in the adult world,” said Amber Severson, Social Studies teacher at Alexander Public Schools.

There, they were treated to lunch and met with students, answering questions. The students also witnessed the supreme court in action, holding hearings on actual litigation.

“These are regular cases off our regular docket. A lot of times when we go to schools, we try to find a fourth amendment case - a search and seizure case - that the high school students can sink their teeth into,” said Justice Daniel Crothers.

These sessions are an important insight into what goes on in the state judiciary system, which doesn’t receive as much publicity as the legislative or executive branches. It was also good experience for Alexander’s newly formed mock trial team.

“They give you a mock case, and you create a defense and prosecution. You go to Bismarck and compete with other teams to win the case,” said Severson.

The program, which has been going for more than 20 years, was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19. It resumed in October, when the justices visited Hazelton.

Officials said the court travels to schools two to three times a year, including yearly visits to the UND School of Law.

