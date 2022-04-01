Advertisement

Minot man faces federal charges; officers say he intended to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan

Bryan Barron
Bryan Barron(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man is facing federal charges after Metro Area Task Force officers say they found large bags of drugs in his possession.

Officers say last February, a K9 alerted them to more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, more than 1,600 grams of marijuana, and meth in 33-year-old Bryan Barron’s car and backpack.

Barron was originally charged in Morton County, but now faces federal charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter set Barron’s jury trial for May 10th in Bismarck.

