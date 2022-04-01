Minot area libraries are gearing up to celebrate National Library Week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Starting April 3 through April 9 is National Library Week and the Minot Public Library is planning big ways to celebrate.

Minot Public library will be giving away gifts, prizes, hosting contests and will dress up for a spirit week.

This year’s theme for library week is all about connecting with the library and the important role it plays in communities like Minot.

Library Director, Janet Anderson, said libraries are sometimes the unsung heroes of communities.

“It’s just more about reaching the people who maybe don’t know that they can check out a bunch of rakes from the library or they can check out a book club kit for their local book club and all the things we have online,” said Janet Anderson, Minot Public Library’s Director.

To see a full list of events and what activities are going on, head over to their website.

Ward County’s library will be also be celebrating National Library Week.

On April 6 at 1:30 p.m., they will be hosting a book craft event.

On April 6 through April 8, they will have a book sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 9 at 11:00 a.m., the Ward County Library will be showing the movie Sing 2.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.