First Health District Unit offering second COVID-19 booster

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - First Health District Unit in Minot is now offering additional COVID-19 booster shots.

Following new CDC recommendations, those who are over the age of 50 years old or are 12 years and older with weakened immune systems are eligible to receive another booster shot.

It has to administered at least four months after their first booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

If you received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least four months ago, you can receive an additional booster shot using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting fdhu.org by calling 701-852-1376.

