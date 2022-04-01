Advertisement

First Health District Unit offering second COVID-19 booster

First Health District Unit offering second COVID-19 booster
First Health District Unit offering second COVID-19 booster(Station)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - First Health District Unit in Minot is now offering additional COVID-19 booster shots.

Following new CDC recommendations, those who are over the age of 50 years old or are 12 years and older with weakened immune systems are eligible to receive another booster shot.

It has to administered at least four months after their first booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

If you received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least four months ago, you can receive an additional booster shot using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting fdhu.org by calling 701-852-1376.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter arrests
Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
North Dakota, Montana Senators
Senators react to President Biden’s announcement to release oil from strategic reserves
Nelson White Tail Jr.
New Town man enters plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges
Leroy Jett
Mandan man accused of kidnapping woman enters not guilty plea

Latest News

TrainND Northwest
TrainND Northwest takes to the skies with unmanned aerial drone testing
Bryan Barron
Minot man faces federal charges; officers say he intended to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
handling hazards
A closer look at the Minot Hazmat crew
cafe fairfield four corners
Four Corners Cafe offers Ukrainian food, traditions