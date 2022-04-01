Farmer changes planting plans due to high commodity, input costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a difficult year contending with drought, farmers are now dealing with high input prices.

It’s changing farmers planting intentions.

This isn’t Gladstone farmer Lenci Sickler’s first rodeo when it comes to planting crops.

“It’s been four generations of farming the same land,” said Lenci Sickler, Gladstone.

The farmer has seen many growing seasons, but this year is different than most. Last year farmers across North Dakota saw severe drought and now, high commodity and input prices.

He says the war in Ukraine is also making an impact on commodities like wheat.

“It’s been kind of one thing after another you know unfortunately for our area, we’re still super dry and that’s probably driving prices a little bit too,” said Sickler.

Sickler said he tried to purchase fertilizers and herbicides when prices were more manageable.

He says the rise in prices is also changing where he plants certain crops.

“This year we definitely were very tuned into what kind of nutrients we have left in the soil, and we put the crops that were suitable for those situations on those fields,” said Sickler.

Sickler said as early as next week he will be planting peas and small grains. He remains hopeful for moisture and a growing planting season.

