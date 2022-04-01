Advertisement

Farmer changes planting plans due to high commodity, input costs

Gladstone farmer Lenci Sickler
Gladstone farmer Lenci Sickler(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a difficult year contending with drought, farmers are now dealing with high input prices.

It’s changing farmers planting intentions.

This isn’t Gladstone farmer Lenci Sickler’s first rodeo when it comes to planting crops.

“It’s been four generations of farming the same land,” said Lenci Sickler, Gladstone.

The farmer has seen many growing seasons, but this year is different than most. Last year farmers across North Dakota saw severe drought and now, high commodity and input prices.

He says the war in Ukraine is also making an impact on commodities like wheat.

“It’s been kind of one thing after another you know unfortunately for our area, we’re still super dry and that’s probably driving prices a little bit too,” said Sickler.

Sickler said he tried to purchase fertilizers and herbicides when prices were more manageable.

He says the rise in prices is also changing where he plants certain crops.

“This year we definitely were very tuned into what kind of nutrients we have left in the soil, and we put the crops that were suitable for those situations on those fields,” said Sickler.

Sickler said as early as next week he will be planting peas and small grains. He remains hopeful for moisture and a growing planting season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter arrests
Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County
Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills
Stock image.
St. John woman dies following house fire

Latest News

Bruce Willis steps down from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Early detection in spotlight after actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with cognitive disease
North Dakota crop
Takeaways from USDA Prospective Plantings report
Bismarck Public School buses
Bismarck Public School buses swerve high gas prices
CREDIT: ND SUPREME COURT
North Dakota Supreme Court Justices visit Grenora and Alexander schools