Dickinson Softball hopeful for another state title run

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Softball in North Dakota has only 12 seasons under its belt. In four of those years, Dickinson has found their way to the championship game. It wasn’t until this past spring when the Midgets were able to finally get it done, and now have a chance to go back-to-back.

Amanda Mickey: “Getting over that hump finally and raising the bar for us is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”

It was a sigh of relief to finally win a state title last spring for Dickinson High, but there’s so dwelling on the past for the Midgets.

Taya Hopfauf, Dickinson Senior Catcher: “Every season is a new season, so knowing that we pretty much are the same returning team doesn’t really mean a whole lot. You have to come out and prove yourself every year. There’s nothing given to us, there’s nothing guaranteed this season. Being able to show up and prove every single day that we are that team that can win back-to-back.”

With only a dozen years to show for, the sport itself is on the rise. And the reigning champs know they have to keep pace.

Mickey: “We still have a lot to prove ourselves. We’re not done. We have to get out and get better. North Dakota softball is only getting better from here on.”

Reese Hauck, Dickinson Senior CF: “I mean I know that would be amazing but I know we’re going to have to dig and we’re going to have to fight and show up every single day in order to make anything like that even possible.

With a chance at back-to-back, there are special storylines within the program that mean more than the game.

Hopfauf: “Being able to play for this program since my 7th grade year, being that group that has been here pretty much since the beginning, it’s just huge to be able to be the ones that are leaving that legacy and to build this program up from the bottom.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.