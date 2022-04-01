Century Baseball bouncing back in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a year of learning for the Century baseball team in 2021. The Patriots finished below the .500 mark at 14-16. This year they’re confident they can get above that mark with a more established roster. Neil Vierzba caught up with the team to hear why.

Not one single player experienced a varsity game heading into the 2021 season for the Century baseball team. This year a much different tune.

CARSON MOTSCHENBACHER - “Last year I think we lacked a little bit of chemistry. We didn’t have any returning varsity players. So, I think this year coming back we’re going to have a lot of returning varsity players. I think that the chemistry is going to be there, and I think we’ll just be clicking early on unlike last year where it took us awhile to build up on that.”

A veteran dominated squad that’s been ready to work since last season ended.

KENT SCHWEIGERT - “We really have a good bunch that love to play baseball. Their number one sport with a number of kids is baseball. They do a lot of other things too, other sports. But there’s a bunch that love the game of baseball and they would play it year-round if they could.”

The love of the game and the ability to back it up.

NOAH RIEDINGER - “I think the strength really is our lineup. From the first batter to the last batter. We know everyone can hit and all of us are capable for the big moment and to execute in those situations.”

But it isn’t just the offense that can get things done.

CARSON MOTSCHENBACHER- “I think we just need to come in with confidence. I think we’re going to be good at throwing strikes and I think we’ll be a good fielding team. So as long as we play, pitch and throw strikes and play defense. We’ll be right up there with the top teams.”

The Patriots open the season at home on Saturday against Fargo North.

