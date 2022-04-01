Cell phone scam from you, to you

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new cell phone scam is showing up in North Dakota, but this time its personal.

Cell phone scams have been happening since the dawn of the digital age. Now scammers have moved on to sending text messages from your own phone number, to your phone. They are using widely available technology to try to pique your curiosity. The best advice is sometimes the simplest.

“We just tell people to ignore it, don’t click on it, don’t respond to it, the best thing you can do is just delete it,” said Jayden Barth, a cell phone repair specialist at Epic Tech.

Scammers prey on our natural human curiosity to get us to click on a link or answer a phone call.

“You’re curious because you pick it up, answer it and go, ‘What on earth, why is my number calling me?’ and I think that’s one of the reasons they use that and they’ve got you hooked in a conversation in circumstances in which you never should have answered the phone and unfortunately it’s the same with the text,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of Consumer Protection Division with the Attorney General’s Office.

The age-old adage of, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” resonates strongly here. If you receive a message you aren’t expecting, just ignore the call or text message whether it’s your own number or from a number you don’t recognize. If you do find yourself in the midst of a scam, call the Attorney General’s office. They will be able to help you find exactly who you need to contact to protect your identity and any other personal information you’ve disclosed. In Bismarck, I’m Christa Kiedrowski reporting for your news leader.

