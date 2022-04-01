Bismarck Public School buses swerve high gas prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High gas prices have been on everyone’s mind. Many people have struggled to make room in tight budgets for increased prices at the pump. With today’s gas prices at record highs, everyone, including businesses, have had to take a look at how $4 gas is affecting their budgets.

Bismarck Public Schools are somewhat shielded from the sharp jump we’ve recently seen. The school district can buy gas and diesel in bulk amounts. So, the fuel they use now was bought at a lower price than what we pay at the pump.

“It doesn’t affect us, probably, as much as, you know, an individual. We buy fuel by the tanker truck, we have two big, we have a diesel and a gas tank down at our facility in transportation, and since we buy so much at a time we get bulk pricing. We are watching it though,” said Business and Operations Manager for BPS Darin Scherr.

Despite getting fuel at a lower cost bus drivers are very conscious about making the gas in their vehicles tanks go as far as possible through policies they enforce.

“We do other things also, like we have a no idle policy. When the temperature is warm enough, there is no reason for a bus, for example, to be idling. So, we make sure they get turned off, so we are saving gas and diesel there,” Scheer added.

On top of all of that, every route buses take are strategically mapped out, making sure each path is the most efficient. It also helps when activities, such as state tournaments, are held locally, that allows the school district to save on not only fuel, but hotel rooms and meals as well.

They said that being more fuel efficient is always top of mind. That way more resources can be put towards academic pursuits. Electric busses may not be too far away for Bismarck Public Schools, they are waiting to see what if the infrastructure is ready to support that move but until then they are replacing older buses with more efficient buses through community grants.

