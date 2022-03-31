Advertisement

WDA pre-season softball poll

WDA Softball poll
WDA Softball poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year’s Class-A state champion is this year’s softball favorite in the W.D.A.

Dickinson beat Bismarck for the title last spring and the Midgets return a lot of talent from that squad.

D.H.S. received 8 of the 9 first-place votes.

B.H.S. is 2nd in the voting followed by Minot. Century and Jamestown are tied for 4th.

The Sabers and Braves a 5th and 6th.

There are a few games this week, but everyone gets started next week.

