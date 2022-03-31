Advertisement

Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County

Catalytic converter arrests
Catalytic converter arrests(Station)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said it is issuing arrest warrants against a scrap dealer and four other individuals in an investigation into catalytic converter thefts dating back to last fall.

The sheriff’s office said Richard Yecoshenko is facing charges of dealing in stolen property and failing to keep records by scrap dealer.

Investigators said Yecoshenko would receive picture messages from people looking to sell scrap catalytic converters, and investigators were able to match the received photos of the items to the vehicles from which they were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said Yecoshenko purchased the stolen catalytic converters from Kay Emly, Michael Grosz, and Anthony Mason.

Investigators said as of 10:30 Thursday morning, warrants were still out for theft of property for Emly, Grosz, Edgerly, and Mason.

