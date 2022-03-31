Velva softball preview

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - The Velva softball program is one of the largest in the state.

With 42 girls spread across junior high, junior varsity and varsity squads, the varsity team returns all nine starters from last year.

Coach Bryce Gutknecht says it was a disappointing finish to last season.

The Aggies lost each of their final three games by one-run margins. They fell to Wilton-Wing 7-6 in the state qualifying game.

After the season, Coach Gutknecht gathered the team in a circle in the gym.

Each player had the opportunity to tear up one of the stat sheets from the season’s final three games before throwing the papers in the garbage.

“If we didn’t tear them up, a lot of us would still have last year’s mindset and we didn’t want that. We wanted to start new, start fresh, we didn’t want to think about it at all. Mostly for coach’s sake of mind, he knows those plays front and back, everything that happened in those games,” said senior Halle Keller.

Velva’s softball program is just a few years old.

Halle was a starter when she was in 7th grade because that was the program’s first year.

“I remember going to watch those games and we were excited when we were just throwing strikes, that was a big deal. You take your bumps and bruises when you’re a new program like that,” said Gutknecht.

It’s easy to see the team has come a long way in a few years.

The Aggies boast one trip to the ‘B’ in their short history.

This season opens Tuesday against Renville County, who beat Velva by one run in the regional semifinal game.

